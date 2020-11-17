Monitor lizards scavenge among piles of trash on Coney Island, spark concern online

Coney Island may be one of Singapore's most idyllic spots, but one netizen was greeted with an unpleasant sight when she visited yesterday (Nov 16).

Taking to Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore) to raise awareness about the piles of rubbish strewn along Coney Island's breakwater, Seetoh Hui-E shared:

"I was so sad to discover all this trash at Coney Island.

"What saddened me more was the sight of this monitor lizard and possibly its baby, scavenging amongst the trash. I even saw a piece of plastic in the baby's mouth."

In several of Seetoh's photos, the two monitor lizards were shown crawling among numerous plastic bottles and styrofoam containers.

The rubbish could have originated from a number of sources such as picnickers, cyclists, hikers, or even from neighbouring countries, Seetoh speculated.

"But it doesn't matter. What matters is that we should all be conscious of our own impact. Please throw trash into bins properly."

As the post gained traction, garnering over 350 shares, some chimed in to explain that the pile-up could have been due to winds and currents.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Others flew into action, suggesting a beach clean-up session.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Fortunately, it appears that the rubbish may have already been cleared, according to an update from a netizen this morning (Nov 17).

In August this year, conservationist group Raffles' Banded Langurs Working Group (RBLWG) had called on the public to be more careful when disposing of their trash after a wild macaque was seen sporting a bubble tea cup on its head.

Food waste and plastic trash pose hazards to wild animals, contribute to environmental damage and can even affect the socialisation of animals like macaques, RBLWG had explained.

As part of their habitat enhancement efforts, NParks organises regular coastal cleanups at Coney Island Park. To volunteer, click here.

