Monkey business at Bukit Panjang childcare centre

They had just wrapped up a birthday party at the childcare centre in Bukit Panjang on Tuesday last week when the children and staff got an unexpected guest.

At about 4pm, a long-tailed macaque appeared by the window of a classroom at Ichiban Montessori Childcare Centre (Segar) on the ground level of Block 546A Segar Road.

Ms Alice Ow, 48, the centre's principal, said they tried to shoo it away, but after lingering outside for a while, the monkey moved into the classroom.

She told The New Paper: "My immediate thought was to make sure the children were safe, so I evacuated everyone... They were actually excited to see a real monkey."

Over 90 children and staff were evacuated according to the centre's usual fire drill procedures, and about 10 infants were carried into another room.

Ms Ow stayed behind with another teacher, contacted the authorities and managed to lure the macaque out of the classroom by throwing leftover cupcakes from the birthday party out of the window.

POLICE OFFICERS

An accountant, who wanted to be known only as Ms Wen, told Shin Min Daily News there were six police officers at the scene.

A woman tried to chase the monkey away with a broomstick before the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) stepped in.

Acres deputy chief executive Anbarasi Boopal said its wildlife management team was already at the Segar Road area at around 2pm that day.

A resident at a nearby condominium had fed the macaque some apples and bananas, and Acres officers had to guide it out of the residential area.

It later moved to the estate near the childcare centre so the team went back at about 5pm.