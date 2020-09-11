Monkey see, monkey do? Truck appears to run red light, 18 other vehicles follow

Posted on Facebook page My Grandfather's Road today (Sept 11), a now-viral dashcam footage appears to show at least 19 vehicles appearing to behave as if it is, in fact, their grandfather's road, running a red light in quick succession.

The incident reportedly took place at an intersection at Jurong Town Hall Road and Teban Flyover yesterday (Sept 10) at 1.11pm.

In the one-minute clip, which has been shared over 3,600 times at the time of writing, a container truck was shown coming to a brief stop at the intersection before seemingly driving straight through the red light.

Appearing to take their cues from the truck, a horde of at least 18 vehicles followed closely behind, all while the light remained red.

The unusual sight left many netizens amused and prompted more than a few Transformers jokes.

However, some also spoke up for the motorists, asserting that the traffic light was faulty.

In any case, the jury is still out.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Land Transport Authority for more information.

If the motorists were found to have run the red light, they could face 12 demerit points each as well as a fine of $400 for light vehicles and $500 for heavy vehicles.

