Montfort Sec viral video: 3 students including alleged victim to be punished for classroom fight

Three Montfort Secondary School students involved in a recent viral video share some responsibility for the incident and will be punished, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday (March 3).

This comes after a viral video, posted on Feb 22, showed a Sec 1 boy being kicked and tripped by his classmates.

A woman, who claimed to be the mother of the boy, said in a Facebook post on Feb 23 that she filed a police report, and threatened to take legal action.

She said that the "traumatic experience" has left her son with a phobia of attending school.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, MOE said that investigations found that the three students got into a fight in a classroom before they were stopped by a teacher.

After they were dismissed, the two classmates followed the boy to the stairway and canteen, where the fight continued.

"As all parties share some responsibility for the incident, disciplinary action has been taken to help them understand the severity and consequences of their actions," MOE said.

These three students will receive appropriate punishment including caning, detention and suspension. They have also been counselled.

Additionally, Montfort Secondary School has engaged the students' parents on the disciplinary actions and will continue to work with them to provide students with necessary support both in and outside of school.

The education ministry said that a police report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

"Any form of hurtful behaviour is not acceptable and has no place in our schools," MOE stated.

Should there be allegations of bullying and fights, school personnel will seek to understand the reasons behind these behaviour and guide students to learn the consequences of their actions, take responsibility and ensure that such mistakes do not happen again.

MOE added that it will continue to work with schools to review its strategies to manage school incidents, urging the public to give schools and teachers time and space to investigate and work with students and their parents to deal with such situations.

"We are aware that there may be external parties seeking to exert influence when these incidents happen, and we hope that we can work together to protect schools as a safe space for children to learn and grow."

