Not 'major leap' but 'first step': Moonton Games on Singapore recognising esports as sport

While the passing of the Singapore Sports Council (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Jan 14 wasn't a "major leap", it's certainly a step in the right direction, Moonton Games' head of esports for Singapore Daniel Chew told AsiaOne in January.

Moonton Games is a Shanghai-based video game developer and publisher, best known for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The Bill was passed on Jan 14, formally recognising mind sports and esports as sports in Singapore.

Speaking on the Bill, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo shared that it aims to better support Singaporeans' diverse sporting aspirations and for the national sport ecosystem to be inclusive, dynamic and future-ready.

But exactly how wide is the stride that Singapore has taken, and what does it mean for our country?

From Moonton's perspective, the Bill is something to be viewed positively, but the company doesn't expect things situations to suddenly improve.

"It's definitely a step in [the right] direction… In Singapore, this is the first step," Chew said, explaining that in other countries in the region, esports do not have much of a support system despite being encouraged.

Just a day after the Bill was approved, partners had reached out to Moonton and were noticeably more positive, he said.

Conversations that were not feasible to have were made possible once more, opening more opportunities for the gaming company, Chew revealed.

No more stigma on esports?

It isn't just the perspectives of partners that have changed, however - Chew also commented that the additional government recognition may be key in changing public perspectives towards gaming and esports.

He shared that there is a stigma that comes with gaming and esports that cannot be removed just yet.

"Some people still view gaming [negatively]… coming from a gaming and esport background, we always push the more positive side of it," he said.

National Institute of Education senior lecturer of Physical Education and Sports Science Chung Ho Jin from Nanyang Technological University also highlighted to AsiaOne that older generations have often dismissed esports as "mere entertainment" or "a waste of time".

"It is true that unregulated gaming can lead to gaming addiction, as well as health and academic imbalances due to a lack of physical activity and structured routines," he admitted.

"However, I believe these negative stigmas stem primarily from a lack of a formal definition. Without a clear social and legal agreement on what esport is, gaming has often remained an unorganised and disordered activity."

Recognising esports as a formal sport is therefore a significant turning point in Dr Chung's eyes, as it subjects the format to sporting discipline.

It moves gaming out of the isolated bedroom and into a structured system that includes professional coaching, physical training, nutritional guidance and psychological support, Dr Chung added.

"Physical training is esports is not just for health," he explained. "It is a strategic necessity to maintain peak cognitive reaction speeds and concentration.

"The solution lies in integrating the scientific training models of traditional sports into esports, transforming a simple game into a healthy, disciplined sporting endeavour."

Esports in regulation

To Chew, sports and esports have always been similar, with both sides sharing in sportsmanship, teamwork, discipline and critical thinking skills.

While Moonton is already working with the Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association (Scoga) to run academy leagues and promote programmes on teamwork and communication, he feels that education is a powerful tool in combating the stigma gaming has.

"Especially in Singapore, there's major strides in how we use education as an additional category or like tool to take away this stigma," he said.

"We encourage these families and friends to come together in a… friendlier and healthier side of the games," he explained, adding that professional sportsmanship comes under the spotlight at these programmes and leagues.

"Together with the Bill, it further reinforces all these [positive aspects of gaming]."

Dr Chung shared with AsiaOne that institutional recognition legitimises the use of esports as an education tool.

This could begin with co-curricular activities and school clubs, which would then open doors for university-level esports scholarships, inter-school competitions and specialised curriculum in fields, he said.

"The skills acquired across the esports ecosystem such as data analysis, strategic planning and team communication, align perfectly with the core competencies required in the digital age."

Esports could also expand into an integrated educational programme combining media production, technology and physical education, Dr Chong suggested.

"This institutionalisation moves esports from the realm of passive consumption to a space of career and self-development.

"It allows educational institutions to utilise esports as a tool for fostering transferable skills and sportsmanship, rather than seeing it merely as an object of control."

Gaming more than just a hobby

Chew also pointed out that the Bill strengthens the entire ecosystem for sports, not just esports alone.

Citing the recent Southeast Asian Games, he recalled how Mobile Legends and other games had drawn their own separate crowds, causing a significant overlap of viewership.

"This creates audience expansion… and this also allows for cross-interest," he said, explaining that fans of gaming could easily step into the world of physical sports and vice versa.

"[With the Bill], there's more legitimacy in crossing the boundaries of both of them… gaming isn't just a hobby any more. It's a sport," he stated.

When asked if the Bill has made Singapore a more prime target for Moonton's investment, Chew briefly deliberated before responding.

"Moonton has never not been attracted to Singapore," he said measuredly. "We have always wanted to be in Singapore."

Citing various challenges faced by the company, Chew highlighted how the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Premier League still exists in Singapore and how they've experimented with different competitive models to engage the public.

The Bill has turned heads when it comes to upper management due to the legitimacy it offers, but the challenges remain.

"I would say the interest has always been there. It's just that… How do we use this to unlock more opportunities?"

