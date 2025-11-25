More than 140 heavy vehicles booked for travelling on expressways without required permits, overloading

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) booked more than 140 heavy vehicles in islandwide enforcement operations in November for offences such as overloading and travelling on expressways without permits.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 25), the authority said that 60 vehicles were caught travelling on expressways without valid permits.

"Such vehicles can obstruct traffic and damage road structures due to their size and weight," it added.

Meanwhile, 85 heavy vehicles were found carrying loads beyond what is allowed.

Overloaded vehicles pose serious risks, such as goods spilling onto the road or compromising the vehicle’s handling.

LTA said such actions endanger others and damage roads.

If caught, offenders can be jailed up to three months, fined up to $1,000, or both. Repeat offenders face double the penalties.

[[nid:725768]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com