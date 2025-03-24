More than 2 million Singaporeans eligible to vote in next election

More than two million Singaporeans are eligible to vote in the upcoming General Election.

There is a total of 2,758,095 electors in the revised Registers of Electors, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Monday (March 24), an increase of 104,153 eligible voters since voter rolls were last updated in April 2020.

Public can inspect the rolls from March 25.

A register of electors is the list of all eligible voters in an electoral division.

The certified Registers were compiled based on the electoral boundaries as at Feb 1.

However, with the changes to electoral boundaries announced on March 11, the ELD said it is currently preparing the composite Registers of Electors.

The composite Registers are compiled by transferring the relevant polling districts to its new electoral division based on the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's recommendations.

ELD has advised voters to wait for the composite registers to be certified before checking their particulars.

In the meantime, they can still check their details in the registers that was based on the earlier electoral boundaries. This can be done on the ELD website or Singpass App.

Voters may also check their particulars at any Community Centre, ServiceSG Centre, or at the ELD office by making an e-appointment via its website or calling 1800-225-5353.

[[nid:715977]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com