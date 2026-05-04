More than 2,500 people caught vaping in first quarter of 2026

About 2,590 people were caught with vaporisers in the first three months of 2026 and penalised by health authorities.

Of them, 377 were in possession of etomidate-laced vapes, also known as Kpods, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (May 4).

Over the same timeframe, 256 people were ordered to attend rehabilitation programmes — which is mandatory for first-time Kpod offenders and repeat regular vape offenders.

A total of 520 vape users have enrolled in rehab since stricter anti-vape penalties kicked in last September, and 123 of them have successfully completed rehab.

A 12-year-old girl, who was caught vaping for the second time in October 2025, completed rehab in January 2026.

"Her parents reported significant behavioural improvements, better school attendance and improved academic performance," said MOH and HSA.

Meanwhile, 28 offenders who failed to attend compulsory rehab were taken to court, while another 42 defaulters are being investigated.

A total of 206 students were also referred to HSA by schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) for vaping in the first quarter of the year.

More than 270 youths received smoking and vaping cessation counselling offered by the Health Promotion Board, which is piloting a virtual cessation counselling with Ministry of Education for all secondary schools from March.

School students caught vaping can face stricter disciplinary actions including detention, caning (for boys), and conduct grade adjustments, the authorities said.

Those studying in IHLs, can be evicted from hostels, face withdrawal of privileges such as leadership opportunities and overseas exchanges, as well as be sentenced to community service orders or fines.

Recalcitrant offenders may be suspended or expelled.

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Over 36,000 vapes and components seized at checkpoints

Between Jan 1 and March 31, four alleged Kpod traffickers were charged in court by HSA.

Meanwhile, 13 vape sellers were prosecuted and given sentences ranging from fines and jail.

Ten people who posted vaping-related photos and videos of themselves on social media were also identified and fined.

More than 600 online listings of e-vaporisers and related components on e-commerce and social media platforms were taken down at the request of HSA.

In the first quarter of the year, authorities seized more than 36,000 vapes and related components across Singapore's checkpoints and detected 24 smuggling cases.

Some 11 people were prosecuted in court and 13 are under investigation.

Foreigners convicted in Singapore will be deported after serving their sentences and barred from re-entering.

From May 1, vape users, sellers and smugglers will face higher fines after amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act were passed in Parliament.

The maximum fines for users, sellers and smugglers have been raised to $10,000, $200,000, and $300,000 respectively. Sellers and smugglers may also be jailed for up to six years and nine years.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com