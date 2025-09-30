More than 950,000 Singaporean households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in October

More than 950,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive rebates for their utility and conservancy bills in October.

In a statement on Tuesday (Sept 30), the Ministry of Finance said that depending on their flat type, eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save for their utility bills, and a maximum of a month of rebates for their service and conservancy charges (S&CC).

For example, people living in a four-room flat will get $150 and half a month in rebates for their U-Save and S&CC respectively.

Those living in one and two-room flats will receive $190 in U-Save and a month of rebates for S&CC.

The utility and S&CC rebates will be credited directly into the eligible households’ accounts with grid operator SP Services and town councils respectively.

The rebates are part of the GST Voucher scheme and Assurance Package which helps to offset the utility bills and conservancy charges for lower- to middle- income HDB households, said the Finance Ministry.

They are disbursed quarterly each year — in April, July, October and January.

In total, eligible households will receive up to $760 of U-Save for the financial year of April 2025 to March 2026.

Meanwhile, eligible households will receive up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates in the same period.

