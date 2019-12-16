More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes

Potential home-buyers looking at a model of flats at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh, on Dec 12, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Michelle Ng
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Around 16,000 to 17,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in 2020 to meet the additional demand following key policy changes this year, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong announced in a blog post on Monday (Dec 16) morning.

The Ministry of National Development had raised the income ceiling in September for eligible first-time home buyers and introduced a new Enhanced Central Provident Fund (CPF) Housing Grant.

More young couples benefited from the increased housing subsidies for their first Housing Board flat, enjoying up to $80,000 in grants when they buy a new flat and up to $160,000 in grants when they buy a resale flat in the open market.

The projected number of BTO for next year is more than this year's supply of 14,000 flats.

Mr Wong said: "Besides ensuring housing affordability, we also want existing HDB flats to remain good homes for their owners. Hence, we are investing significantly in the upgrading of HDB estates."

He noted that the Government has spent about $3 billion on various HDB upgrading programmes over the last five years.

"In the coming years, we will continue to do more to provide better, greener and smarter homes across all HDB precincts," he added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
HDB BTO flats (Build-to-order flats) Ministry of National Development

TRENDING

More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush
Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

SERVICES