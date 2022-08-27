More BTO flats in non-mature estates for first-timers

SINGAPORE - First-timer applicants will now stand a better chance at securing a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in non-mature estates, starting with the upcoming sales launch next Tuesday (Aug 30).

At least 95 per cent of the four-room and larger BTO flats in these estates will be set aside for first-timer families, up from 85 per cent, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Housing Board on Saturday (Aug 27).

The allocation quota for first-timer families for three-room flat supply in non-mature estates will also increase to at least 85 per cent, up from 70 per cent.

There is no change to the allocation quota for BTO flat supply in mature estates. Currently, at least 95 per cent of flats in mature estates are set aside for first-timer families.

Up to 65 per cent of the non-senior two-room flexi flats in non-mature estates will be set aside for first-timer singles, up from 50 per cent.

The adjustments to the allocation quotas are to give first-timer applicants "greater certainty" in securing their first homes, as this group form the bulk of BTO applications, said MND and HDB.

Next Tuesday, HDB will offer about 4,900 flats in seven BTO projects across six estates, including in the non-mature estates of Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East and Woodlands.

The rest are from the mature estates of Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah and Tampines.

Another 9,500 BTO flats in towns such as Bukit Batok, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Yishun will be offered in November.

HDB said it is on track to launch up to 23,000 new flats this year and is prepared to launch up to 100,000 new flats between 2021 and 2025, if demands call for it.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.