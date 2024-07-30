More buses, new routes: $900m to be invested to improve public bus network

A sum of up to $900 million will be invested in enhancing our bus network over the next eight years, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (July 30).

In an interview with the media, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat explained that this decision was made "to be able to meet the community needs of our residents" through enhancing bus connectivity.

This monetary injection is part of the new Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme (BCEP), which aims to improve Singapore's bus network.

"This will include residents staying in existing housing estates, mature towns, and also newer estates and new towns," Minister Chee added.

The $900 million will go towards purchasing more buses, hiring more bus captains and service staff, as well as building new infrastructure.

This would, in turn, allow more bus services to be run and new bus routes to be created.

Part of the cost will be recovered through fares paid by commuters using the enhanced bus services, said LTA on Tuesday.

More buses, more route adjustments

As part of the BCEP, the pace of introducing bus services in new towns for early batches of residents will be sped up - this includes bus services that will go from the upcoming BTO developments in Yishun East to Khatib MRT station by the end of September 2024.

"We want to make sure that our public transport system is able to develop in tandem with these new housing projects," he said.

Peak-hour commuters can also rejoice - more express bus services will run during busy periods to ease the crowded MRT lines.

The first of these services will begin in October, with a City Direct Service (CDS) to be introduced in Punggol.

Those who live further away from major transport nodes or town centres will also be provided with "express feeder" bus services, according to the press release.

These services promise to take more direct routes with fewer intermediate stops compared to existing feeder services and will be first available in Tampines North come December to connect residents to Tampines MRT station.

Improvements will also be made to bus services which include adding more trips and making more route adjustments in response to changing travel patterns.

One example of this will be the addition of a new bus service between Toa Payoh East to Caldecott MRT station, which aims to improve connectivity from Toa Payoh East to the Thomson-East Coast Line and the Circle Line.

This service is expected to be introduced by the end of the year.

'Important part of the public transport network'

Chee also explained that we are now in a "period where there will be many more new developments" across Singapore, so existing subsidies may not be sufficient, thus justifying the $900 million investment.

"This is an important part of the public transport network to serve the needs of our residents," he said.

"It is important for us to then put in more resources to the tune of up to $900 million over eight years to enhance bus connectivity."

Adding that they will use the money "prudently", Chee also said that there is no "template that applies equally across all towns".

He said: "The needs of each town and the residents there would have to be taken into consideration when we decide how much to enhance in each location."

