More charges slapped on NUS student for taking upskirt videos, women showering on campus

A posed picture of a person using a phone to take upskirt photos.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Charmaine Ng
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A National University of Singapore (NUS) student, charged earlier over filming a schoolmate showering on campus, is facing more charges for similar offences carried out at an MRT station and in an office.

Joel Rasis Ismail, 26, had been charged in May with one count each of criminal trespass and insulting the modesty of the 23-year-old woman.

He is accused of using his mobile phone to record a video of her showering in a woman's toilet, on the sixth level of the NUS Kuok Foundation House, around 6.30am on May 11.

On Wednesday (Dec 18), Joel, a Singaporean, faced nine more charges of insulting the modesty of several women as well as criminal trespassing, with three of the offences allegedly committed in 2016.

This includes one count of taking two upskirt videos of a woman on June 2, 2016, while they were in the office of architecture firm MKPL Architect in Cecil Street.

He also allegedly took upskirt videos of unknown women who were going up the escalator at Tanjong Pagar MRT station on two occasions in 2016: on May 24 and June 6.

In addition, Joel allegedly took three more videos of an unknown woman while she was in the shower of a woman's toilet on the third level of the NUS Kuok Foundation House some time in March this year.

According to past reports by The Straits Times, he was allegedly caught on camera filming the student in the campus toilet, after NUS enhanced security on its campuses following the Monica Baey-Nicholas Lim saga that captured the nation's attention in April this year.

Ms Baey had criticised the punishment given to Mr Lim for taking a video of her showering on campus, saying the university was not doing enough to punish Mr Lim, a fellow undergraduate.

In a statement on Wednesday, an NUS spokesman said Joel has been suspended for three semesters after an internal board of discipline was convened in June. He must also attend counselling and rehabilitation sessions.

These disciplinary sanctions will be part of his formal educational record at NUS, the spokesman added. 

"The student may resume his studies only after he is certified fit for return to campus by relevant professionals after the suspension," said the spokesman. 

NUS may also convene additional disciplinary proceedings against Joel if new information is disclosed in court proceedings that were not the subject matter of the previous hearing, he added. 

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts Outrage of modesty / Insulting modesty NUS (National University of Singapore)

TRENDING

Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin thwarts scam attempt
Senior Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin thwarts scam attempt
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Travellers avoiding Hong Kong in record numbers as airport posts nearly 1 million drop in passengers for November
Travellers avoiding Hong Kong in record numbers as airport posts nearly 1 million drop in passengers for November
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare

SERVICES