More diabetes, hypertension cases reported among those living in the north: MOH

More residents living in the north of Singapore have been diagnosed with diabetes and/or hypertension, said Minister of State (MOS) for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

Speaking at the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on Thursday (March 5), she said data collected by the Ministry of Health (MOH) also shows that residents in the north region engage in less physical activity.

An MOH spokesperson said in response to media queries that the prevalence of diabetes in the north is 10.5 per cent, while the national average is 8.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the prevalence of hypertension in the north is 35.9 per cent as compared to the national average of 33 per cent.

Boosting preventive care

MOS Rahayu said that the ministry is continuing to review reasons for these trends and will be stepping up preventive care efforts in the region, starting in Woodlands.

Since the start of the year, NHG Health has been progressively enhancing 11 Community Health Posts (CHPs) located within Active Ageing Centres across Woodlands.

The CHPs will be open once a week and accept walk-ins, said Rahayu.

Residents can visit CHPs for services such as health advice, chronic disease management and support for caregivers and post-discharge follow-ups for discharged patients.

Two mosques in Woodlands, An Nur Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque, will also partner with NHG Health to offer CHP services by September 2026.

Rahayu added in her speech that Woodlands Hospital will start providing specialist-supported care, beginning with diabetes and asthma, through the enhanced CHPs from end-March.

"Instead of travelling to Woodlands Hospital for their appointment, they will be able to see a health coach or nurse at the enhanced CHP to manage their condition and will receive support from the specialist doctor through teleconsultation," she said.

Woodlands Hospital has also started teleconsultations for selected patients who underwent colonoscopy screening and obtained low risk screening results. This will be later expanded to other specialties and procedures in Woodlands Hospital.

NHG Health estimates that the services will save about 500 physical specialist outpatient clinic visits, Rahayu told Parliament.

Helping individuals adopt healthy habits

Importantly, individuals need to be supported to adopt health habits, and local community partners play a key role.

"The Health Promotion Board (HPB) will work with local community partners so that residents will find it easier to access and participate in healthy living activities," said Rahayu.

From April, workout and exercise sessions will be held in familiar and convenient spaces including community halls, plazas and malls nearer to homes such as 888 Plaza and Fu Chun Community Centre.

Additionally, the Healthy 365 mobile app will be progressively enhanced with wayfinding and gamification features, such as a brisk walk activity with digital "check-ins" at designated points.

HPB will also support local community stakeholders to co-design healthy lifestyle programmes, including developing a citizen-centric playbook to help partners plan relevant activities for residents.

"Through collective ownership, residents will benefit from healthy lifestyle programmes and activities that are tailored to them," she said.

"We will also jointly monitor progress to continually refine and improve on the initiatives."

