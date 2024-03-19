More Malaysians are seeking jobs in Singapore, here's why

The number of job applications from Malaysians has doubled following the rise of the Singapore dollar, a recruitment agency in Singapore noted.

This increase was observed when comparing applications received in December 2022 to January 2023 and December 2023-January 2024, said ManpowerGroup country manager Linda Teo.

"Increased income opportunities due to the stronger Singapore dollar are among the key motivating factors. We have also observed a rise in applications from Malaysians residing beyond Johor," she told The Business Times.

At the time of writing, the exchange rate is $1 to RM3.52.

The recruitment firm typically receives more applications from Malaysians seeking employment in the retail, food and beverage, and administration sectors, Teo noted.

Malaysians also tend to prefer jobs in corporate settings with regular working hours, especially those who intend to commute across borders.

"For Malaysians possessing relevant technical skills, there is a notable interest in positions within the engineering and manufacturing industries," she said.

1.13 million out of 1.86 million Malaysians who moved abroad were living in Singapore as of 2022, reported Talent Corporation Malaysia, an agency set up by Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources.

Some reasons for Malaysians' migration to Singapore include better pay, employment opportunities and working environments, said TalentCorp's group chief executive Thomas Matthew.

Malaysian authorities warn of effects of brain drain

In February, Malaysian authorities released a statement warning of the "adverse effects" of brain drain as skilled workers leave the country, Today reported.

They cited findings from a study conducted in 2022, which found that two-thirds of Malaysians living and working in Singapore are making a gross monthly salary between $1,500 and $3,599.

About one in five Malaysian workers living in Singapore are earning between $3,600 and $9,999 a month. 1.2 per cent of individuals polled have a monthly salary between $10,000 and $17,999.

Of those with a job in Singapore, nearly 74 per cent are skilled or semi-skilled workers, said Malaysia's Department of Statistics.

To reduce the effects of this, Malaysian authorities said that the country needs to encourage those who have found work in other countries to eventually return.

