More newborn citizens to get free passports

SINGAPORE - More newborn citizens will be getting their first passports free of charge.

In August, the Government announced that Singaporean babies born in or after January next year will not need to pay application fees for their first passports. The move was part of a broader package to encourage more Singaporeans to get married and have babies.

On Tuesday (Oct 15), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it will extend the fee waiver to those who are born this year if they apply for their passports online next year on or before their first birthday.

The ICA said that parents who collect their child's birth certificate from the hospital or at the ICA building will be notified of the change from Tuesday.

From Jan 1 next year, parents who have an eligible child will receive an electronic notification via the MyICA portal about the waiver. By clicking on the notification, they can apply for their child's passport without having to pay the application fee.