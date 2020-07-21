More Orchard Road malls among places visited by Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - More malls in Orchard Road, including Orchard Central, Orchard Gateway, Lucky Plaza and Plaza Singapura, have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (July 20).

For Orchard Gateway, the location visited in the mall was the ChimpChamp Fitness gym.

Orchard Road locations added to the list earlier include Tang Plaza and the Apple Orchard Road store.

Other places new to the list on Monday were beauty salon Bon Aesthetics at SingPost Centre and the Bar Bar Black Sheep coffee shop bar in Robertson Quay.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The list can be found on MOH's website.

The 11 community cases announced on Monday comprised five Singaporeans, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

Six of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters. Of these, two were identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had been tested during quarantine.

The remaining four cases are all asymptomatic, and were identified as a result of the ministry's periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside dormitories.

Five of the community cases are currently unlinked. They were all asymptomatic, and were detected from the ministry's proactive screening. Of these, two cases were swabbed as they work in essential services.

The remaining three were tested as part of efforts to screen individuals working in frontline Covid-19 operations.

Epidemiological investigations for the unlinked cases are in progress.

The ministry also announced that there were two imported coronavirus cases on Monday. One is a 28-year-old work permit holder and the other is a 30-year-old work pass holder. Both women are Filipino.

They were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore on July 8 from the Philippines and tested while serving their notices.

Both were asymptomatic and confirmed positive on Sunday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the 110 remaining cases, taking Singapore's total to 48,035.

No new clusters were announced on Monday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 14 two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of eight to five over the same period.

With 285 cases discharged on Monday, 44,356 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 183 patients remain in hospital, while 3,454 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 others who tested positive died of other causes.

