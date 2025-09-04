More reason to double down on India-Singapore relationship amid uncertain world: PM Wong

Amid an uncertain world, there is more reason for Singapore and India to “double down” on their critical relationship, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In an interview with Indian newspaper Hindustan Times published on Thursday (Sept 4), PM Wong, who is on his first official visit to India as Prime Minister, said that Singapore should proactively work with like-minded countries even as the world goes through profound changes.

"Work with like-minded countries to closer links, to operate on the basis of a rules-based trading framework to bring our economies closer together and to find win-win outcomes,” he said. "And we believe we can do so with India, because we have a strategic partnership built on 60 years of friendship and trust."

PM Wong recalled that the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) was initially just an idea to "inject new energy" into bilateral ties and "take the relationship forward", given that the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) was signed 20 years ago.

Three years have passed since the first ISMR in Sept 2022, said PM Wong, noting that the ministers from Singapore and India have continued to put up “very good ideas and advance our cooperation further”.

“So when Prime Minister Modi and I last year announced our agreement to upgrade our bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it is not just in name, it is in substance,” he added.

The visit by PM Wong, who is in New Delhi till Thursday (Sept 4), comes as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Among his agenda, the prime minister said, is to announce an "ambitious " roadmap" for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India to set out all the different areas of cooperation between the two countries and how they want to pursue them further.

For instance, PM Wong said, in the semiconductor industry, Singapore and India have made progress since signing a Memorandum of Understanding in 2024.

These include having a “green lane” between the two countries for semiconductor goods such as raw materials and equipment, skills development in training technicians and workers in India for the industry, as well as collaborating in research and innovation.

During the interview, PM Wong was also asked about Singapore’s plans for investment in India.

Singapore is India’s top foreign investor, contributing almost 25 per cent of total investments into India since 2000.

PM Wong said that despite the possibility of short-term volatility when it comes with investments, he added that Singapore is optimistic about India’s growing prospects, due to its young population, rising middle class, dynamic tech sector and a government that is committed to reforms.

“Our confidence in India is not new. It is longstanding and is backed by proven track record and actions,” said PM Wong, adding that trade between Singapore and India has grown by two and a half times with CECA.

“So we will continue to invest in India. We will continue to have confidence in India’s prospects for the future,” said PM Wong.

