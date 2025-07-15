More seats, better air-con systems: New two-car trains debut on Sengkang-Punggol LRT Line

The first of two new light rail vehicles (LRV) for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) line began its first passenger service on Tuesday (July 15) where it completed three loops over the course of an hour in the afternoon.

The two new trains will ply the 14-station line, and will be deployed to the Punggol West Loop and Punggol East Loop over the two upcoming weekends, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit.

They will then be deployed for weekday service towards the end of July.

These trains are part of the 25 new third-generation LRVs which will be progressively introduced into passenger service beyond the third quarter of 2025 after comprehensive testing and commissioning.

Come end 2028, the SPLRT fleet will consist 33 two-car LRVs, which will increase passenger capacity to meet ridership demand, LTA and SBS Transit said.

Speaking with the media at the first train's maiden voyage at Punggol station, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling shared that residents of Punggol and Sengkang "have been looking forward to this development for many years now".

Fellow Punggol MPs were also present at the launch, including Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State of Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary and Yeo Wan Ling.

Sengkang GRC MPs Theodora Lai and Bernadette Giam were also at the event, along with Jalan Kayu SMC's Ng Chee Meng.

The new two-car trains promise a smoother and more comfortable journey with ergonomic seats, Senior Minister of State Sun stated.

The two-car trains also mean an increase in seating capacity compared to single-car trains.

This is on top of brighter and more energy-efficient LED lighting, clearer LCD passenger information displays, new door-closing indicator light strips, as well as improved air-conditioning systems, according to LTA and SBS Transit.

In the event of emergencies, the new LRVs also have inter-car doors to facilitate safer and quicker passenger evacuation.

"As part of the replacement for the new train fleet, we will see the expansion of the depot," Sun added. "There could be some disruption to the services in the meantime, and we hope for the consideration of residents in Punggol and Sengkang."

Expansion of the depot will include a physical size increase from 3.5 to 11.1 hectares to accommodate the operation of a larger LRV fleet.

Two new reception tracks will reduce LRV launch times and three additional traction power substations will cater to the higher power demand of the new LRVs.

There will also be service adjustments along stretches of the SPLRT line to facilitate these depot expansion works which are on track for completion by 2027.

