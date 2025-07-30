More than a third of vape users get their products from messaging platforms, 78% through Telegram: Survey

The illegal purchase of e-cigarettes — or e-vaporisers — is primarily done through messaging platforms, according to a survey by Milieu Insight published on Tuesday (July 29).

The survey on the usage of and attitudes towards vapes and heated tobacco products was conducted via mobile devices from March 23 to April 8, 2025. Responses from 5,622 people in Singapore aged between 21 and 69 years of age were collected.

According to the findings, messaging platforms are the primary channel through which users of such products get their supply.

In the first quarter of 2025, 36.2 per cent of users indicated, in response to a multiple-choice query, that they used messaging platforms to buy their products.

Among this group, more than 78 per cent use Telegram to buy vapes and heated tobacco products.

Respondents also indicated that they got their products from overseas (30.7 per cent) and from friends and family (27.1 per cent).

Social media as a supply source came in fourth place at 15.3 per cent, down from the 25.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024, while e-commerce and online shopping platforms are fifth at 12.1 per cent, down from 26.9 per cent.

But it is worth noting that 23 per cent of respondents did not answer the question about where they got their products from.

Telegram as primary source

Among those that use messaging platforms to get their products, 51.3 per cent use WhatsApp, and 30.6 per cent use WeChat.

This survey comes after the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) removed over 600 Telegram groups selling vapes since April 2024, The Straits Times reported on July 16.

The report also said that despite removing these groups, some channels on Telegram with more than 27,000 members continue to send out messages regarding vape sales.

Buying across the border

Among responses that indicated the purchase of vapes and heated tobacco products from overseas, 70.5 per cent said that they buy them from within the Asia-Pacific region.

In particular, supply from Johor Bahru accounts for 65.6 per cent of purchases, while other parts of Malaysia account for 23.2 per cent.

Indonesia is also a key overseas source of vapes and heated tobacco products at 29.5 per cent, according to the survey.

Malaysia's Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Monday (July 28) that the government is considering a nationwide ban on the use and sale of vapes, The Star reported on Tuesday (July 29).

The ban, which will require thorough assessment from legal, industry, government revenue and licensing perspectives, will be proposed by the Malaysian Health Ministry's special committee in the future, Dzulkefly stated.

At present, Malaysia's Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) regulates vaping but does not currently include a ban, The Star reported.

Smoking prevalence in Singapore

The survey by Milieu Insight also found that the overall smoking prevalence in Singapore has been decreasing among regular smokers since the third quarter of 2021, from 10.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025.

But this percentage has also seen a slight jump from 9.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 9.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025.

Conversely, the overall usage of vapes and heated tobacco products saw a decline in usage from 5.6 per cent to 5.3 per cent within the same period.

This comes amid continued enforcement efforts by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and HSA which began in January 2024 against vape-related offences.

Between January 2024 and March 2025, over 17,900 individuals were caught for the possession and use of vapes, according to a press release by MOH in May this year.

Over $41 million in vapes and paraphernalia were seized by HSA, and 50 successful operations were conducted against large-scale e-vaporiser syndicates.

Within the time frame, HSA also prosecuted 60 people for selling vapes and 27 for failing to pay composition fines.

More than 20,800 travellers were checked at air, land and sea checkpoints in conjunction with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, resulting in 101 arrests relating to vapes.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, possessing, using or purchasing vapes can result in a fine of up to $2,000.

Importing, distributing or selling vapes and their components is punishable with up to $10,000 in fines or jail of up to six months, or both, for the first offence.

Trade associations campaign against illegal vaping

Meanwhile, four trade associations, namely the Foochow Coffee Restaurant & Bar Merchants Association Singapore, Kheng Keow Coffee Merchants Restaurant & Bar-Owners Association, Singapore Minimart Association and Singapore Provision Shop Friendly Association are launching a digital campaign against illegal vaping.

The campaign, which involves local influencers, will see submissions from artistes and influencers with Fly Entertainment to counter misinformation and encourage discussion on the impact of vaping on health and the legality of it.

