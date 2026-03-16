More warm days expected in second half of March: Met Service

If you were thinking of saving on power bills in the second half of March, you might want to think again.

Remaining days of the month are expected to be warm, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (March 16).

Prevailing northeast monsoon conditions are expected to continue, with winds blowing mainly from the northwest or northeast, MSS said.

Short-duration thundery showers can be expected in the afternoons over some parts of the island, with dry and warm days towards the end of the month.

The second half of March is projected to be less wet than the first, with total rainfall below average across most of Singapore.

Overall, there will be more warm days in the second half of the month.

Daily maximum temperatures are set to range between 34 deg C and 35 deg C on most days, while less cloudy days may see temperatures exceed 35 deg C.

In the first half, the daily total rainfall of 74.4mm recorded around Clementi Stadium on March 6 was the highest rainfall recorded.

On average, temperatures in the first half hovered around 34 deg C, peaking at 35.3 deg C on Sentosa on March 11.

While most of Singapore recorded lower than average rainfall, Sembawang was the driest with rainfall of 71 per cent below average, the Met Service said.

Meanwhile, the area around Somerset registered rainfall of 15 per cent above average.

[[nid:730145]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com