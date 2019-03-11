More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA

More money will be given to help workplaces build facilities like showers and changing rooms to encourage people to walk, run or cycle to work, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Saturday (Nov 2).

The authority's new Active Commute Grant, aimed at promoting active mobility, will provide a subsidy of up to 80 per cent of construction costs for end-of-trip features in more workplaces.

These facilities include showers, lockers, changing rooms and signs directing employees to these amenities. Grants are capped at $80,000 per development.

Replacing the earlier Travel Smart Grant, which was launched in 2017, the new grant is set to make it easier for more people to freshen up after choosing the healthier - and greener - way of starting their days at work.

An LTA spokesman said it had received 13 applications under the Travel Smart Grant scheme, and that it is evaluating these claims.

Thank you for keeping our paths safe! SMS Janil Puthucheary joined the Active Mobility Patrol team earlier today to... Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Saturday, November 2, 2019

The new grant is an extension of the previous policy to more buildings. For example, light and general industrial developments can now apply for the grant when the previous benefit was restricted to offices.

Referring to LTA's new move at a separate event on Saturday, Senior Minister of State for Transport and for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said he hopes more people will consider mixed modes of transport in their commutes.

"What that means is you can walk to the MRT station and then maybe at the other end you could cycle. We accept it's going to be a mix of public transport and active mobility," he said.

"But if you don't encourage active mobility, public transport is not easy for everybody to use from door to door. That's what we are trying to do, close the gap," Dr Janil added.