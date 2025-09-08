Most police e-services to be accessed through Singpass, Corppass from Sept 8

If you have tried accessing the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) e-services via its website on Monday (Sept 8) morning and found it looking different, do not worry - it's not a phishing site.

In a statement on Sunday (Sept 7), police said it it is changing the access methods for its e-services and refreshing its corporate website.

"This is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance data protection, as well as provide a more user-friendly online experience for the public," police added.

The change and refresh began on Sunday evening and were effected after midnight on Monday. Following the change, Singpass and Corppass are now the means of access to police's e-services.

Two e-services that do not require Singpass or Corppass are the use of foreign identification number (FIN) when paying for, and checking the status of a Certificate of Clearance, and the use of a foreign vehicle number to check outstanding traffic offences and paying traffic fines.

These exceptions are to facilitate the needs of foreigners who do not have Singpass.

A Certificate of Clearance is issued by SPF to certify that a person has no prior criminal conviction in Singapore.

If you are unsure if a government website you are entering is real, download ScamShield to verify the link or call the 24/7 anti-scam helpline at 1799.

