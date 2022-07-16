'Most were cheering on': 2 fans run onto football pitch after Liverpool-Crystal Palace match

It's been a while since fans have had a chance to watch a high profile football match, much less one with Liverpool in it.

Understandably, excitement will run high when fans see their heroes in the flesh and after the match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace yesterday (July 15) at National Stadium, two fans attempted to run onto the field.

And they succeeded.

In a TikTok that was uploaded on July 16 by user @hafiz_rhd, a fan could be seen jumping over the barricade of the pitch.

Almost immediately, staff from within and outside the field dashed forward to stop him but he ran further out onto the pitch.

Shortly after, a second fan jumped over the barricade and rolled onto the pitch before making a beeline for the Liverpool team.

As he reached his arms out towards a Liverpool player, he was swiftly intercepted by the staff.

A separate video uploaded to Facebook group Complaint Singapore by netizen David Wang showed both fans, one wearing a Liverpool jersey, being escorted out of the stadium by security.

Wang told AsiaOne that the entire incident was "quite sudden".

"My focus was on the Liverpool team. Suddenly, I saw the security chasing the pitch invader," he said, adding that the fan who approached the team did not manage to get near them as the security team blocked him off.

Wang also shared that the crowd were pretty amused by the entire scenario and were "laughing away". Some even told the fans to watch out for the security chasing them.

"Most [of the crowd] were cheering [the fans] on and being supportive I guess. As such an opportunity is rare," he said.

"But I personally feel that people have to be careful of such actions as this is Singapore."

AsiaOne has also reached out to Singapore Sports Hub, the police and the organisers of the match for their comments.

ALSO READ: David Beckham mania hits Orchard as football icon espouses importance of self-belief

melissateo@asiaone.com