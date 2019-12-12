Most windows that fell from Jan-Nov lacked maintenance; home owners can be punished over this, say BCA, HDB

SINGAPORE - A lack of maintenance was the most common reason why windows fell from buildings in the first 11 months of the year, the Building Construction Authority (BCA) and the Housing Board said on Thursday (Dec 12).

This is even as the authorities reminded home owners to check and maintain their windows every six months.

They added that if windows fall because they are not maintained enough, home owners, if found guilty, can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

There were 48 cases of fallen windows from January to November, similar to 2018's full-year total of 49 incidents.

Corresponding full-year figures were 56 in 2017, 45 in 2016 and 35 in 2015, the year with the lowest number of cases in the past 14 years.

"All windows may detach and fall when window parts become loosened or defective over time due to wear and tear," the BCA and HDB said in a joint statement on the importance of checking windows regularly.