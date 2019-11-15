Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill

Two bodies were found yesterday in a secluded spot on the hilltop in Bukit Batok.

The pair, believed to be a mother and son, were pronounced dead by paramedics on scene.

The New Paper understands that they were Japanese.

According to the police, the body of the five-year-old boy was found in a car, while the body of the 41-year-old woman was found nearby.

The car, which appeared to be a black Honda Vezel, was found in Lorong Sesuai.

From images taken by Shin Min Daily News, the front driver's side window appeared to be broken.

The police said they were alerted to the two cases of unnatural death at the site at about 6.40am. Investigations are ongoing.

The site, near the Bukit Batok Nature Park, is about a 10-minute walk uphill from the Old Bukit Timah Fire Station in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The car was found next to a television transmission centre on the Bukit Batok hilltop, which occupies the site where a Japanese memorial shrine, Syonan Chureito, and a British Memorial Cross once stood.