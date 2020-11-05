Mother's Day chaos: Angry Singaporeans say restaurants ruined their celebrations

With the mad rush to secure one last cup of bubble tea last month and dramatic fights at several fast-food outlets, the circuit breaker period hasn't exactly been the smoothest ride for many in the food industry.

Unfortunately, Mother's Day was no exception.

Aggrieved Singaporeans took to social media yesterday (May 10) to air their complaints about long waiting times, unfulfilled orders and radio silence from many restaurants, derailing their celebrations and leaving their families scrambling for last-minute alternatives.

One local F&B company that had netizens fuming was Paradise Group, which helms several popular chains including Canton Paradise and Paradise Dynasty.

According to commenters on its Facebook page, some did not receive their orders, while others received incomplete orders.

Attempts to contact the restaurants went unanswered, they added.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

In response to AsiaOne, Paradise Group said that this was the first time it had operated on a full take-out and delivery basis for Mother's Day and that it was "truly sorry for causing disappointment and unhappiness" to all customers whose orders were affected during the weekend.

"Despite limiting the number of orders per delivery slot across all outlets, it is undoubtedly our fault that we have underestimated the volume and size of the orders, which is a stretch on logistics and operational capabilities on this special occasion."

The company is progressively reaching out to affected customers, it added.

Elsewhere, many Dian Xiao Er customers alleged that they were left hanging when their pre-orders as early as five days in advance were cancelled that evening — some even after the scheduled delivery time, they claimed.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

The restaurant had said on Saturday (May 9) that it was "stepping up [its] efforts" for Mother's Day and had asked customers to order "at least 1.5 hours in advance".

Dian Xiao Er has not responded to us at the time of publication.

Food delivery services Grab and Foodpanda were not spared from the online vitriol either.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Foodpanda told us it was aware that some customers had experienced issues with their Mother’s Day orders and apologised "for any inconvenience and unhappiness caused".

The company also clarified that it does not cancel orders on behalf of its restaurant partners.

"We understand that some restaurants may not have expected the overwhelming number of orders received, which may have resulted in delays and last-minute cancellation of some orders.

"We will be working closely with our restaurant partners to ensure better planning of resources and manpower to minimise such occurrences."

Grab has not responded.

Delivery riders also had it hard yesterday, as one GrabFood rider shared on Reddit.

The orders were "crazy mad" and he had to wait over an hour at one restaurant. However, he was one of the "lucky ones" as some had to wait up to two hours, he wrote.

Another GrabFood rider waited almost three hours for an order, but refused to cancel as he didn't want to "ruin" his customer's Mother's Day — even as his own wife and kids waited at home for him.

