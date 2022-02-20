Mothership's press accreditation suspended with immediate effect for breaking Budget embargo

SINGAPORE - The press accreditation for local media outlet Mothership has been suspended after it broke an embargo on the Budget last Friday (Feb 18).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the Ministry of Communications and Information said that mothership.sg's press accreditation has been suspended because it broke an embargo on Budget information shared with selected media slightly ahead of the announcements.

It has until March 4 to appeal.

ST understands that Mothership had released an infographic with details of the planned GST hike before Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced this in Parliament.

The suspension means that mothership.sg's representatives will not be able to attend briefings and press conferences by government agencies. It is not clear how long the suspension will last.

