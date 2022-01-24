Motorcycle bursts into flames along Mandai Avenue, rider taken to hospital

A motorcycle burst into flames moments after it allegedly skidded along Mandai Avenue on Monday (Jan 24) morning.

In a video clip that emerged online hours later, the motorcycle occupying the middle lane was suddenly engulfed by the blaze. A silver Mercedes could be seen manoeuvring around the fire.

According to a passer-by, a male motorcyclist was lying on the road about 30 metres away from the vehicle.

She told Shin Min Daily News that she saw a female motorcyclist pulled over by the side, appearing to be making a phone call for help.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.40am.

SCDF put out the fire with a water hose reel and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The 52-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He is assisting investigations into careless driving, said the police.

