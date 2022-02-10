Motorcycle bursts into flames in Bishan carpark, loud boom heard

A motorcycle parked at an open carpark along Bishan Street 13 burst into flames on Wednesday (Feb 9) night, taking residents by surprise.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the fire at about 10.50pm.

A car parked next to the burning motorcycle was also affected by the fire.

In a TikTok video of the incident, which has since amassed over 670,000 views, the burning vehicle was shown erupting into a large ball of flames and emitting a loud boom.

"I just caught a heart attack when the boom came," user Y1ng_ wrote in the caption.

There were no reported injuries, the SCDF said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

https://www.tiktok.com/@y1ng_/video/7062726598239292673?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6997944392569964033

