Motorcyclist and pillion taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Serangoon North

A motorcyclist and his pillion were taken to the hospital after an accident at a pedestrian crossing along Serangoon North Avenue 1 in the early hours of Friday (June 5).

In footage of the aftermath shared by Instagram user Zatiman, a woman can be seen sitting on the road in front of a white saloon car and a motorcycle. Behind the car is a minivan that is believed to have been involved in the accident.

Multiple people can be seen surrounding the three vehicles, with some making phone calls while others gestured at each other and inspected the vehicles.

"Allegedly the guy driving the small van at the back is a teeny bit drunk," Zatiman wrote in his post. "Even I can hear it."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.05am.

A 39-year-old male motorcyclist and his 38-year-old female pillion were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

A 26-year-old male van driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com