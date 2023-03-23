Motorcycle cuts across BKE aggressively and hits another, sending motorcylists and pillion riders flying

SINGAPORE — Four people were taken to hospital on Tuesday (March 21) night after an accident involving a car and two motorcycles along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands.

Dashcam footage of the incident shared online shows a motorcycle cutting abruptly from the first to the third lane before the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit.

It collides with a second motorcycle on the third lane, causing it to fall and skid along the road in a flurry of sparks. As the motorcyclist and his female pillion rider tumble for a few metres, their motorcycle spins into a roadside barrier.

Meanwhile, the impact causes the first motorcyclist to veer into a red car on his right, sending him and his female pillion rider to the ground.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to the incident at about 10.40pm.

A male motorcyclist and his female pillion rider, both aged 32, and a 27-year-old male motorcyclist and his 25-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist is assisting the police with investigations.

