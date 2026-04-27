Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run accident involving BMW car along BKE

One person was taken to hospital after an accident involving a black BMW car and a motorcycle along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Sunday (April 26).

In a dashcam video shared by Facebook page SGRV Admin, the black car is seen travelling in the first lane along the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint, before Woodlands Crossing, and appears to rear-end a white car at about 10.40pm.

As the white car driver exits to inspect the damage, the BMW hastily reverses and then switches to the second lane in an apparent attempt to flee the scene.

However, in doing so, the car strikes a motorcyclist, causing the rider to fall and roll all the way to the leftmost lane. Debris can also be seen scattered across the road.

Still, the BMW driver did not stop and continued to flee.

The motorcyclist was seen standing up on the road.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident at about 10.45pm.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Woodlands Hospital.

Police efforts to locate the driver who fled the scene are underway.

[[nid:734509]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com