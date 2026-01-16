Two men arrested for allegedly stealing multiple motorcycle side mirrors

Two men, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple motorcycle side mirrors in the western part of Singapore.

The police said they received multiple reports of side mirrors being stolen from motorcycles in Jurong West, Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang. The alleged thefts took place between Dec 31, 2025, and Jan 15 this year.

In a statement on Friday (Jan 16), the police said the duo were identified by officers from Jurong Police Division with the aid of police cameras.

The 20-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday for theft of motor vehicle parts.

Meanwhile, investigations against the 18-year-old male suspect are still ongoing.

The said offence carries a penalty of up to seven years' jail and a fine.

Motorcycle owners are advised to take the following precautionary measures: park their vehicles in well-lit areas; install anti-theft alarms; use a motorcycle canvas and secure both ends; and use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or suspension guards.

[[nid:728079]]

editor@asiaone.com