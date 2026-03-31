Man, 23, arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle at Marina Bay open carpark

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (March 29) for allegedly stealing a motorcycle parked at a carpark in the Marina Bay area.

The incident happened at about 8.10am at a carpark along Bayfront Avenue.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the alleged crime is likely to have happened at the Marina Bay open carpark.

At least three areas have been allocated for motorcycle parking in the said carpark.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man within 15 hours of the report. This was done through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras and closed circuit television (CCTV).

Police also recovered the stolen motorcycle following the man's arrest.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday (March 31) with the offence of theft of motor vehicle.

If found guilty of the said offence, the 23-year-old may be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

[[nid:732590]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.