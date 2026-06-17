Man arrested for alleged theft of motorcycle in Woodlands

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday (June 15) afternoon for his alleged involvement in a case of motorcycle theft in Woodlands.

In a news release on Tuesday night, police said they were alerted to the case at about 5.20pm on that day.

The motorcycle was purportedly parked in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 52,

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the the man following ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested within 22 hours of the report made, and the motorcycle recovered.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of theft of a motorcycle.

If found guilty of the said offence, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Motorcycle owners are advised not to leave spare keys or transponders inside any storage compartments of their vehicles.

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editor@asiaone.com