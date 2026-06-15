5, including 19-year-old, arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle for joyride in Woodlands

Five people, aged between 19 and 24, will be charged in court on Monday (June 15) for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Woodlands.

In a news release on Sunday night, police said they were alerted to a case of motorcycle theft at a building along Woodlands Close at 11.20am on Saturday.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that there are three industrial buildings along that road.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the men through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from closed circuit television.

They were arrested within 13 hours of the report being lodged.

The five men noticed the unattended motorcycle at about 12.30am on June 10 and managed to push start the motorcycle. One of them later took it for a joyride.

The rider allegedly did so without a valid driving licence and is being investigated for this additional offence.

Police said the stolen motorcycle has since been recovered.

If found guilty of the alleged offence, the five men could face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

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editor@asiaone.com