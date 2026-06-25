Woman arrested for theft in Woodlands after driving away motorcycle with key left on it

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a motorcycle theft in Woodlands on Thursday (June 25).

Police said they were alerted to the case along Woodlands Drive 52 at about 6pm on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had spotted the unattended motorcycle with the ignition key left on it and rode it away.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established her identity through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras. The motorcycle was later recovered.

She is also believed to be involved in a separate case of motorcycle theft at a carpark along Jurong West Street 81.

In addition to the alleged theft, the woman is also being investigated for allegedly riding without a valid driving licence.

She will be charged in court on Friday with the offence of motor vehicle theft.

If found guilty of the said offence, the woman could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

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