Motorcycle involved in viral Sembawang accident pelted with eggs; police investigating

A motorcycle believed to have been involved in a viral accident in Sembawang on June 5 has been egged, according to a video uploaded to Facebook group Roads.sg on June 8.

In the video, which has garnered over 252,000 views as of Monday (June 15), a red motorcycle can be seen covered in raw eggs and eggshells in a parking lot.

A white powder-like substance can also be seen mixed in with the raw eggs, smothered across the vehicle's seat and dashboard.

The camera then pans down to the motorcycle's exhaust pipe, showing shattered pieces of eggshells stuffed into the pipe, with white powder surrounding the rim of the pipe as well as in it.

Police told AsiaOne a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

This motorcycle is purportedly the same as the one involved in an accident along Sembawang Road towards Upper Thomson Road on June 5 at around 7am.

In footage of the accident, two motorcycles can be seen driving past the motorist who recorded the incident, riding into frame from the left and right sides.

Abruptly, the motorcycle on the right swerves towards the left, bumping into the left motorcycle.

This pushes the left motorcycle against a barricade on the left, sending the bike skidding and falling on its side.

The rider falls off the bike and tumbles onto the road, while his motorcycle spins and skids further down the road.

While rider is able to get to his feet, he appears shocked as he checks his body for injuries.

The offending motorcyclist allegedly did not stop after the accident.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said a 28-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to hospital and investigations are also ongoing.

The caption accompanying the June 8 Facebook post showing the egged motorcycle stated: "While some may feel the owner 'deserved it', it's worth remembering that vandalism is still a criminal offence in Singapore.

"No matter how strongly we feel about an incident, taking matters into our own hands is rarely the right answer.

"Leave the investigations and enforcement to the authorities," the post added.

[[nid:732647]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com