Motorcyclist, 23, dies in accident involving lorry near Woodlands Checkpoint

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident with a lorry near Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday (July 25) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards SLE at 6.50am.

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his 23-year-old male pillion rider was unconscious when taken to the hospital.

Videos posted to social media show a blue police tent covering the body on the left-most lane of the expressway, with a trail of blood on the road.

A lorry is seen stationary on the road shoulder.

The police said a 39-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

In a Facebook post at 8.40am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said there is "very heavy traffic congestion" after Woodlands Checkpoint on the BKE due to the accident just before SLE Exit.

It advised arriving travellers to expect delays and co-operate with officers directing traffic on site.

