Motorcyclist, 23, dies after self-skidding along PIE

A 23-year-old man died after his motorcycle skidded along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday (July 11) morning.

The police told AsiaOne that at about 4.55am, they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle along the PIE towards Changi Airport, before Bedok North Avenue 3 exit.

The motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded, and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Investigations are ongoing.

Videos depicting the aftermath of the accident were shared on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident.

A video clip shows an insulated food delivery bag lying on the rightmost lane of the PIE and a stationary taxi in front of it.

A man, supposedly the motorcyclist, can be seen lying on the road near the taxi, with his motorcycle toppled over further down the road.

In another clip, a portion of the rightmost lane on the PIE is cordoned off with multiple emergency and police vehicles parked along the side.

A blue tent was also spotted at the site of the accident.

According to traffic updates posted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to social media platform X on Thursday, there was congestion along the PIE stretching from Bedok North Avenue 3 exit to Jalan Eunos at about 7.16am.

LTA also advised motorists to avoid lanes one and two earlier that morning.

