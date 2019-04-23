Motorcyclist, 26, dies after accident with pedestrian, 16, who was jaywalking at Hougang Avenue 9

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died after he was involved in an accident with a pedestrian along Hougang Avenue 9 on Monday afternoon (Apr 22).

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police told Stomp.

Stomp contributor Ril.X alerted Stomp to the accident that happened near Ci Yuan Community Club and shared photos he took at the scene.

Ril.X said the boy was wearing a secondary school uniform.

Stomp understands he was jaywalking at the time of the accident.

"I believe the rider lost control," the Stomp contributor said.

In response to a Stomp media query, a police spokesman said they were alerted to the accident along Hougang Avenue 9 towards Yio Chu Kang Road at about 1pm.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries, a spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.