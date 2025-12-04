singapore

Motorcyclist, 28, taken to hospital after accident on PIE

The biker is believed to have skidded along the expressway towards Changi slip road into Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Both Checkpoint
A 28-year-old motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital after an accident along the PIE on Wednesday (Dec 3) morning. 

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident at about 6.40am. 

It is believed that the biker had skidded along the expressway towards Changi slip road into Lorong 2 Toa Payoh. 

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

