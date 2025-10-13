Motorcyclist, 30, dies after colliding with SBS Transit bus along PIE

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with an SBS Transit bus along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday (Oct 9).

Dashcam footage of the accident, posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows an SBS bus and a van travelling along the expressway when they suddenly come to a stop.

Moments later, an orange scooter is seen lying on the road.

Frontal video footage also revealed a man, believed to be the bus driver, and another driver checking the situation after the collision.

In another video posted on TikTok, police cars can be seen at the accident site, conducting investigations.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident involving a bus and a motorcycle along PIE towards the airport at about 5pm.

A 30-year-old female motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital where she subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a statement to AsiaOne, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said CCTV footage showed that the off-service bus was travelling in the third lane of the PIE when the motorcyclist, who was riding between two vehicles in the adjacent right lanes, fell.

"The impact caused her to be thrown into Lane 3, where our bus captain swerved and applied the emergency brakes in an effort to avoid her, but sadly could not," said Wu.

She added that the CCTV footage has been handed over to the police to assist with investigations.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the motorcyclist and would like to extend our sincere condolences to her family during this very difficult time," Wu said.

