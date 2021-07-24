Motorcyclist, 31, dies after accident involving 5 vehicles on CTE

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old motorcyclist died following an accident involving five vehicles on the Central Expressway (CTE) behind Cuppage Plaza on Friday (July 23) night.

The accident also left a car on fire and a lorry overturned.

The CTE tunnel before the Cairnhill Circle entrance was closed due to the accident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 9.25pm on Friday night (July 23).

Footage and photos circulating online showed a motorcyclist lying unconscious on the expressway, with vehicle debris strewn close by.

Metres away, a lorry lay on its side, while a car was ablaze and grey smoke was billowing.

Another video showed at least a dozen Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters putting out the blaze, with at least two fire trucks and a police car at the scene.

With the fire extinguished, the burnt-out shell of the car on the expressway shoulder could be seen facing the wrong direction, with its bonnet crumpled from the impact.

LTA said that congestion stretched till the Merchant Road exit, and asked motorists to avoid lanes two and three on the expressway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident – which involved two cars, a lorry and two motorcycles – at about 9.20pm on Friday.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, all lanes were heavily congested. A car was completely engulfed in flames, and a lorry and two motorcycles were found turned on their sides. No one was trapped,” it said in a Facebook post around 12.30am the next day.

SCDF Emergency Medical Services personnel assessed seven people for injuries, and paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on someone who had no pulse and was not breathing.

CPR was also administered on that person on the way to the hospital.

Firefighters put out the fire with fire extinguishers, two compressed air foam backpacks and two water jets.

Seven people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.