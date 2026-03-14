Motorcyclist, 36, dies after crashing into taxi on SLE

A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a taxi on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) in the early hours of Thursday (March 12).

A video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Friday (March 13) initially shows dashcam footage of a Comfort DelGro taxi stationary on the third lane of the expressway, with its hazard lights on and passenger side door open.

The motorcycle seems to have crashed into the same taxi.

Stills from the same video show the aftermath of the incident, with the back of the taxi crumpled and the motorcycle severely damaged with debris strewn across the road.

Blood can be seen on the back window of the taxi and on the road.

Another dashcam clip shows motorists standing around the wreckage with their phone torches on, alerting others of the road accident.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the incident at 1am on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) after the exit at Lentor Avenue.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the spot, while the 70-year-old taxi driver was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

drimac@asiaone.com