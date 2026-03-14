Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Motorcyclist, 36, dies after crashing into taxi on SLE

Motorcyclist, 36, dies after crashing into taxi on SLE
The motorcycle seemingly crashed into a taxi that was previously spotted stationary with its hazard lights on.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Drima ChakrabortyPUBLISHED ONMarch 14, 2026 3:23 AMBYDrima Chakraborty

A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a taxi on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) in the early hours of Thursday (March 12).

A video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Friday (March 13) initially shows dashcam footage of a Comfort DelGro taxi stationary on the third lane of the expressway, with its hazard lights on and passenger side door open.

The motorcycle seems to have crashed into the same taxi.

Stills from the same video show the aftermath of the incident, with the back of the taxi crumpled and the motorcycle severely damaged with debris strewn across the road. 

Blood can be seen on the back window of the taxi and on the road.

Another dashcam clip shows motorists standing around the wreckage with their phone torches on, alerting others of the road accident.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the incident at 1am on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) after the exit at Lentor Avenue.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the spot, while the 70-year-old taxi driver was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

drimac@asiaone.com

accidentAccidents - TrafficMotorcycle accidentTaxiMotorcyclesdeath
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.