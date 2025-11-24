Motorcyclist, 72, dies after colliding with tipper truck on SLE

A 72-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a tipper truck on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday (Nov 22).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident along the SLE towards the Central Expressway near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit at about 8.55am.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 71-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with police investigations.

In a video uploaded to Facebook on Nov 23, a blue tent and a white sheet can be seen laid on the ground.

Another video shows a traffic jam as a result of the accident, with two lanes of the expressway closed and two traffic police cars, a tow truck and an SCDF ambulance at the scene. The tipper truck is stopped on the rightmost lane of the expressway.

According to police statistics, the number of road traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities rose by 8.9 per cent to 3,818 in the first half of 2025, up from 3,507 in the first half of 2024, continuing the upward trend observed over the past three years.

The total number of injured persons and fatalities rose by 4.3 per cent to 4,939 in the first half of 2025, compared with 4,737 in the first half of 2024.

