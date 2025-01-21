Motorcyclist and pillion rider die in accident involving 2 lorries on BKE

A 52-year-old male motorcyclist and his 41-year-old female pillion rider were killed in an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards PIE on Tuesday (Jan 21) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the fatal road accident which involved a motorcycle and two lorries at about 5.35am.

Both motorcyclist and pillion rider were pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident at about 5.40am, and conveyed one person to Woodlands Health Campus.

Another two persons were pronounced dead at scene.

A video of the aftermath filmed by a fellow motorist and posted to Facebook showed the deceased lying on the road, at the right rear end of a white lorry.

Other clips taken later in the morning show two lanes of the expressway cordoned off and two blue police tents erected at the accident site.

The accident resulted in traffic jams along the BKE up to Woodlands Checkpoint, with bus operators SBS Transit and Tower Transit separately announcing delays to some bus services due to the congestion.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

