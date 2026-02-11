Motorcyclist on trial for biting off part of man's ear in road rage incident on PIE

A motorcyclist allegedly bit off part of a man's ear during an altercation along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), a court heard on Tuesday (Feb 10).

Singaporean Ronald Koh, 36, purportedly also hit Fabian Quak Wei Quan's father on the back and stepped on his foot.

Koh, who denied the two charges on the first day of his trial and was self-represented, claimed that the father might have bitten off his own son's ear instead, reported CNA.

The incident allegedly occurred at about 2pm on Feb 26, 2024, near the Sims Way exit along the PIE towards Changi.

Testifying in court, 63-year-old renovation contractor Quak Beng Gim said that he was driving in the fourth lane along the PIE with his son, who is in his 20s, seated in the front passenger seat.

He was filtering into the third lane, when he heard a van next to him sound its horn at motorcycle.

Quak said Koh then cut into his lane, adding that he also sounded his horn at the motorcyclist.

"The motorcyclist kept gesturing at me," he told the court, reported CNA.

Quak said that his son wound down the front passenger window and asked Koh what he wanted. An exchange of vulgarities followed.

After pulling onto the road shoulder, Quak instructed his son to remain in the car before confronting Koh by asking him in Hokkien: "What do you want?"

The court heard that when the younger Quak stepped out, a scuffled ensued with Koh and the younger Quak pushing each onto the grass patch.

"I stood there for a while, then I ran over to both of them and my son told me the accused bit his ear," said the father.

Asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok to describe his son's injury, Quak said he was bleeding profusely. He claimed that Koh tried to run away.

"I asked the accused whether he wanted to continue fighting. He didn't reply. He was silent, so we let go of him," said Quak.

Quak said his son found the piece of ear flesh on the road near a small drain and wrapped it in tissue paper, before going to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Quak added that he had a bruise on his torso and his foot was swollen afterwards, and that Koh must have punched his body and stepped on his foot, reported CNA.

During cross-examination, Koh put it to Quak that both father and son took turns attacking him in an "uncivil intent" to "solve the situation".

Koh said he was punched in the face, and had his visor torn off and jacket ripped off.

He also put it to Quak that the latter told him, "no one is getting out of this alive".

Koh also denied biting off the younger Quak's ear, saying that he was "half-blind in the middle of the scuffle" as "there were gouging off my eyes".

"So I bit down everything they stuffed into my mouth," said Koh, reported CNA.

If found guilty of causing grievous hurt, Koh faces up to 10 years' jail, along with a fine or caning.

If found guilty of causing hurt, he faces up to three years' jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

The trial continues.

[[nid:729739]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com