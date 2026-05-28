Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Clementi

A 43-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a car on Wednesday (May 27).

Replying to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the crash at around 6pm.

The accident involved a car and motorcycle at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 2.

The motorcyclist was taken conscious to National University Hospital, said the SCDF.

The motorcyclist is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

A video of the incident posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante the same day showed vehicles turning at the junction.

A motorcycle, travelling straight from the opposite direction, collides with a car making a right turn.

The motorcycle topples to the ground and the rider falls onto the road.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com